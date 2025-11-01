403
Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 1.91 To USD 67.57 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose by USD 1.91 to USD 67.57 per barrel on Thursday from USD 65.66 pb a day earlier, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.
The prices of Brent crude globally went up by eight cents to USD 65 and West Texas Intermediate rose by nine cents to USD 60.57 pb. (end)
