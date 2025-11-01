403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GCC Stresses ICJ's Advisory Opinion Regarding Palestinian Territories
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) underlined the necessity of applying the recent advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Israeli occupation commitments in occupied Palestinian territories.
This was stated by Second Secretary at Kuwait's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York Jassem Al-Amri late Wednesday on behalf of the GCC member states during a UN General Assembly session on the ICJ's report.
He commended the ICJ's advisory opinion on the Israeli occupying power's commitments regarding the presence and activities of the UN, other international organizations and third countries in occupied Palestinian territories in line with Resolution 79/232 adopted on December 19, 2024.
In this regard, he reiterated the GCC countries' position on the necessity of applying the ICJ's rulings, mainly the recent advisory opinion regarding the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including self-determination.
He also stressed the significance of abidance by international law and international humanitarian law as well as respect of the mandate and legitimate activities of the UN and its agencies working in Palestine, mainly the UN refugee agency (UNRWA).
The Kuwaiti diplomat emphasized that the ICJ is not merely a UN system organ or an arbitration body that looks into international disputes, but rather it carries the legacy of the Permanent Court of International Justice (PCIJ) in the peaceful resolution of international disputes since it was established in 1945.
He noted that the establishment of the court by signing the Charter during the UN Conference had marked a qualitative leap and ushered in a new era of settling disputes between states and safeguarding international peace and security, based on Article 92 of the UN Charter.
On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the ICJ, the GCC member states seize this opportunity to reaffirm the ICJ's significant role and commend its role in the peaceful solution of disputes in line with Article 33 of the Charter.
The Kuwaiti diplomat lauded the ICJ's fundamental role in resolving international disputes by peaceful means, stressing that obstructing the implementation of its rulings would undermine the rule of law and perpetuate double standards and selectivity in the regulation and application of the purposes of international law, which threatens international peace and security.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) had affirmed that the Israeli occupation was obliged to ensure the main needs of the population of the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli occupation must facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid including the one provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa said.
He underlined the legal responsibility of the occupation toward Gazans, in accordance with the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law. (end)
mt
This was stated by Second Secretary at Kuwait's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York Jassem Al-Amri late Wednesday on behalf of the GCC member states during a UN General Assembly session on the ICJ's report.
He commended the ICJ's advisory opinion on the Israeli occupying power's commitments regarding the presence and activities of the UN, other international organizations and third countries in occupied Palestinian territories in line with Resolution 79/232 adopted on December 19, 2024.
In this regard, he reiterated the GCC countries' position on the necessity of applying the ICJ's rulings, mainly the recent advisory opinion regarding the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including self-determination.
He also stressed the significance of abidance by international law and international humanitarian law as well as respect of the mandate and legitimate activities of the UN and its agencies working in Palestine, mainly the UN refugee agency (UNRWA).
The Kuwaiti diplomat emphasized that the ICJ is not merely a UN system organ or an arbitration body that looks into international disputes, but rather it carries the legacy of the Permanent Court of International Justice (PCIJ) in the peaceful resolution of international disputes since it was established in 1945.
He noted that the establishment of the court by signing the Charter during the UN Conference had marked a qualitative leap and ushered in a new era of settling disputes between states and safeguarding international peace and security, based on Article 92 of the UN Charter.
On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the ICJ, the GCC member states seize this opportunity to reaffirm the ICJ's significant role and commend its role in the peaceful solution of disputes in line with Article 33 of the Charter.
The Kuwaiti diplomat lauded the ICJ's fundamental role in resolving international disputes by peaceful means, stressing that obstructing the implementation of its rulings would undermine the rule of law and perpetuate double standards and selectivity in the regulation and application of the purposes of international law, which threatens international peace and security.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) had affirmed that the Israeli occupation was obliged to ensure the main needs of the population of the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli occupation must facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid including the one provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa said.
He underlined the legal responsibility of the occupation toward Gazans, in accordance with the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law. (end)
mt
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment