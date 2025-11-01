403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chinese Pres. Urges Safeguarding Multilateral Trading System
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday called for safeguarding the multilateral trading system, enhancing the authority and effectiveness of the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core.
Addressing the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in South Korea, Xi called for updating international economic and trade rules to reflect the changing times, so as to better protect the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, as reported Xinhua News Agency.
Urging an open economic environment in the region, he called on APEC members to keep promoting trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, deepen fiscal and financial cooperation, steadily push for regional economic integration, foster mutual alignment and collaborative progress, so as to inject impetus into the development of the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific.
The Chinese president also urged APEC members to work together to keep industrial and supply chains stable and smooth, vigorously expand common interests and support the open development of supply chains, strive for concrete and tangible results in physical, institutional and people-to-people connectivity, so as to further consolidate the foundations for open development in the Asia-Pacific region.
Furthermore, Xi called for advancing the digital and green transformation of trade, and exerting efforts to make digital technologies a strong catalyst for cross-border trade, remove various green barriers, and expand cooperation in green industries, clean energy and green minerals. (end)
slq
Addressing the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in South Korea, Xi called for updating international economic and trade rules to reflect the changing times, so as to better protect the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, as reported Xinhua News Agency.
Urging an open economic environment in the region, he called on APEC members to keep promoting trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, deepen fiscal and financial cooperation, steadily push for regional economic integration, foster mutual alignment and collaborative progress, so as to inject impetus into the development of the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific.
The Chinese president also urged APEC members to work together to keep industrial and supply chains stable and smooth, vigorously expand common interests and support the open development of supply chains, strive for concrete and tangible results in physical, institutional and people-to-people connectivity, so as to further consolidate the foundations for open development in the Asia-Pacific region.
Furthermore, Xi called for advancing the digital and green transformation of trade, and exerting efforts to make digital technologies a strong catalyst for cross-border trade, remove various green barriers, and expand cooperation in green industries, clean energy and green minerals. (end)
slq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment