Shooting Of Gautham Ram Karthik Starrer 'ROOT' Wrapped Up!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 1 (IANS) The makers of actor Gautham Ram Karthik's upcoming film 'ROOT' – Running Out Of Time, on Saturday announced that the shooting of the film had now been wrapped up.

Director Sooriyaprathap S said, "We've officially wrapped 'ROOT'! The making of this film has been an unforgettable journey, we've poured our hearts and hard work into creating a memorable experience for the audience, and we can't wait to share it with you all."

He went on to add,"A big thanks to our hero Gautham Ram Karthik, his energy, dedication, and commitment made this journey truly special. I'm deeply grateful to my producers, our wonderful cast and crew for their immense support and encouragement, and to Bollywood star Aparshakti Khurana, whose presence and involvement have been a great strength to the film. We're truly excited as we move into post-production, and can't wait to bring ROOT to you soon!"

Actress Bhavya Trikha plays the female lead in the film, which will also have veteran actor Y Gee Mahendran in a pivotal role.

Produced by Dhanishtan Fernando, Rajarajan Gananasambandam, Sanjai Shankar, and Shaik Mujeeb under the Verus Productions banner, the film, sources claim, will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

For the unaware, director Sooriyaprathap S is best known for his creative vision in Naalaiya Iyakkunar – Season 1 and his contribution as an associate director in 'Kochadaiiyaan', which featured Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.

Director Sooriyaprathap S, while speaking about the film on an earlier occasion, had said,“This film has been a passion project right from the scripting stage. The idea behind ROOT is to present a gripping crime thriller on a sci-fi backdrop, but with grounded, emotionally resonant characters."

Talking about Gautham Ram Karthik, the director had said, "Gautham brings a powerful presence and depth to the role of a police officer. His commitment to the craft and fearless approach to challenging roles makes him the perfect anchor for this story."

Cinematography for the film is by Arjun Raja while music is by Vithushanan, and action choreography by Miracle Michael. Sources say ROOT – Running Out of Time is on track to deliver a fresh cinematic experience that pushes the boundaries of Tamil genre filmmaking.