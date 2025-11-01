Arsenal Reject Crystal Palace's Request To Reschedule League Cup Match

MENAFN - IANS) London, Nov 1 (IANS) Arsenal have rejected Crystal Palace's proposal to move their League Cup quarter-final to December 23, with manager Mikel Arteta insisting it would be unfair for both sides to play two matches within 48 hours.

The fixture will now take place on December 16, part of a demanding period when Palace will play four matches in eight days - against Manchester City (December 14), KuPS in the Conference League (December 18), and Leeds United (December 21).

Palace argued that both clubs deserved equal recovery time, citing that Arsenal host Wolves on December 13. They were open to scheduling the match on Christmas Eve, but that plan was abandoned after discussions with the Metropolitan Police and Transport for London, who warned of limited public transport services.

While Arsenal, as the home side, opposed a Christmas Eve fixture, Palace later proposed December 23 as a compromise. However, that was also ruled out since it would fall just two days before Arsenal's trip to Everton and coincide with Palace's Premier League away clash to Leeds.

"I don't think that's fair, because we have other competitions as well we have to try to accommodate. We knew at the start of the season the competitions that each club is playing in," Arteta said.

"On balance we have to try to accommodate the best possible way for everybody... There are other (options to December 23). Believe me, there are other options much better than this one. We already suggested that."

The Spaniard cautioned that fixture congestion needs to be managed with fairness and player welfare as priorities, warning that clubs could otherwise be forced to reconsider their participation in specific competitions.

"I hope we don't go (that far). If we have that big piece of paper with those two principles there in front before making any decision, all of us in our industry, we won't get there. If we don't and we just ignore that, then anything is possible," he said.