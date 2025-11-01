403
Workshop By Renowned Iranian Film Director Behrooz Chaihel At AAFT School Of Cinema
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, October 2025: The AAFT School of Cinema at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida, hosted a remarkable workshop with internationally acclaimed Iranian Film Director Behrooz Chaihel. The event was attended by students of cinema and filmmaking, who gained valuable exposure to global perspectives on storytelling and film direction.
Welcoming the distinguished guest, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair for Indo-Iran Film and Cultural Forum, emphasized the strong cultural and cinematic ties between India and Iran. He said, "Workshops like these are vital in providing our students with international exposure and an opportunity to understand the diversity of cinema. Indo-Iran collaborations have historically enriched the world of art and culture, and this session is yet another step in strengthening those bonds."
During the session, Behrooz Chaihel spoke about his cinematic journey, sharing insights into his critically acclaimed films. He elaborated on the intricacies of filmmaking, from conceptualization to direction, and explained how cinema serves as a powerful medium of social expression and cultural identity. "Cinema is not just entertainment; it is a mirror of society and a voice of people. Every filmmaker has the responsibility to tell stories that matter," he explained.
The students actively interacted with the director, asking questions about filmmaking techniques, storytelling approaches, and the global evolution of cinema. The workshop provided them with a rare opportunity to learn from the experiences of an accomplished international filmmaker.
The event concluded with an exchange of gratitude and appreciation, reinforcing AAFT's commitment to international collaboration and holistic film education.
