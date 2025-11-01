Fair Weather Forecast Over 4 Days-JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 1 (Petra) – The weather on Saturday will be fair in most areas and relatively blazing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with some clouds at medium and high altitudes.Winds will be moderate southeasterly, which will occasionally become active and stir up dust, especially in the desert regions.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), a slight rise in temperatures is forecast Sunday, as the weather will substantially remain unchanged as the previous day.The weather will remain fair almost nationwide on Monday and Tuesday, and relatively sweltering in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with moderate southeasterly winds, shifting to become northwesterly in the afternoon.Also today, maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will range between 28 -15 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a scorching 36C, dropping to 23C at night.