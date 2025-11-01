Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Delhi: Fire Breaks Out In Subhash Nagar House No Casualties Reported

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out In Subhash Nagar House No Casualties Reported


2025-11-01 02:00:33
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Fire Contained in Delhi's Subhash Nagar, No Injuries

The Fire Department received information about a fire that broke out in a house located in Subhash Nagar here, during the early hours of Saturday. The call was received at 7:51 AM. The fire had erupted in four to five metres of wiring inside the house. The Fire Department reached the spot to take control of the situation. The fire was controlled with the help of two fire tenders. No casualties were reported. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

MENAFN01112025007385015968ID1110278751



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search