Igas Bagwal: CM Dhami Calls For Preserving Uttarakhand's Culture

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on Saturday on the occasion of Igas Bagwal, also known as Budhi Diwali. CM Dhami stated that Igas Bagwal is a symbol of Uttarakhand's rich cultural heritage and plays a significant role in preserving the state's cultural identity. He emphasised that the festival conveys a message of connecting with roots and traditions.

In a post on X, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the auspicious festival of Igas Bagwal (Budhi Diwali), a symbol of our rich cultural heritage. This festival, which preserves Uttarakhand's cultural identity, conveys the message of connecting us to our roots and traditions. May this sacred festival bring happiness, prosperity, and good health into the lives of all of you--that is our heartfelt wish." समस्त प्रदेशवासियों को हमारी समृद्ध संस्कृति के प्रतीक लोक पर्व इगास बग्वाल (बूढ़ी दिवाली) की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। उत्तराखंड की सांस्कृतिक पहचान को संजोए रखने वाला यह पर्व हमें अपनी जड़ों व परंपराओं से जोड़ने का संदेश देता है। यह पावन पर्व आप सभी के जीवन में... twitter/snDFteM0o1 - Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 1, 2025

Igas festival, also known as Budhi Diwali, honours the Goddess Nanda Devi and celebrates harvest, fertility, and prosperity.

A Call to Preserve Uttarakhand's Cultural Soul

In a video message, the Chief Minister said that the folk culture and traditions of Uttarakhand are the true identity of Devbhoomi. He emphasised that the folk culture and traditions of any state are its soul, and Igas is an integral part of Uttarakhand's rich heritage. "Our local festivals and cultural legacy bring vibrancy and unity to social life", CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of the state to contribute towards preserving and promoting their folk culture and traditions. He highlighted that just as the entire nation is reviving its cultural heritage and pride, the people of Uttarakhand are celebrating their traditional festival, Igas, with great enthusiasm.

State Declares Public Holiday for Igas

He added that to help people reconnect with their ancestral villages and traditions during Igas, the state government has declared it a public holiday.

The Chief Minister further stated that efforts should also be made to ensure that the younger generation remains connected with their cultural roots and local festivals. He urged the people of Uttarakhand living outside the state to celebrate Igas in their native villages and actively contribute to the development of the state.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also wished happiness, peace, and prosperity to all the residents of Uttarakhand.

The Igaas Bagwal festival is widely celebrated in Uttarakhand, following 11 days after Diwali. (ANI)

