Yogi Adityanath Addresses Grievances, Campaigns For NDA In Bihar

CM Yogi Holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a "Janta Darshan" at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur to address public grievances and concerns. During the "Janta Darshan", the chief minister addressed the public present at the temple, listening to their issues and grievances. He reviewed the written applications of the attendees and assured them of a resolution.

Adityanath Campaigns for NDA in Bihar

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath urged Bihar voters to re-elect the National Democratic Alliance government in the State to ensure continued development under the guidance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. "The NDA promised in UP that it would end mafia rule and riots. In the last 8.5 years, not a single riot has taken place, and when someone tried to incite a riot, they were not only jailed but their property was confiscated and used to build homes for the poor," Adityanath said while addressing an election rally here. "For a developed India, we need a developed Bihar, and for a developed Bihar, we need an NDA government. Under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar and the guidance of PM Modi, we must re-establish the NDA government in Bihar," he added.

Takes a Jibe at Rahul Gandhi

On the same day, he took a jibe at Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. He said that if he joined the Bihar election campaign, the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA's) victory would be assured. CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Today there is an NDA government in Bihar, and Bihar is progressing and based on the foundation of good governance, we can work better for the future. If Rahul Gandhi joins the campaign, then you can take it for granted that the NDA's victory is assured."

The NDA members in Bihar jointly released their manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' in Patna on Friday in the high-stakes assembly elections. The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. In contrast, by-elections for eight seats across seven states and Union Territories will be held on November 11. The results for both will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

