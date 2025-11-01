TTP Warns Bajaur Residents To Stay Indoors After Sunset, Citing Explosives Planted On Roads

The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has warned residents of Bajaur district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to avoid travelling on roads after sunset, saying the group has planted landmines and explosives across several routes. The militant organisation said it would not take responsibility for any civilian casualties resulting from explosions.

In an audio message released Friday evening, Bial Bajauri, the deputy governor appointed by the TTP in Bajaur, instructed residents to stay off the roads between sunset and 8 a.m. local time.“If anyone is harmed, they alone will bear the responsibility,” he warned.

Bajauri said the explosives had been laid in several villages, including Nik Banda, Hill Mand, Larra Banda, Jannat Shah, Sharif Khana, Kamangar, and Redawan. He described these areas as active conflict zones where military operations against the group remain ongoing.

The warning comes amid a surge in clashes between Pakistani security forces and the TTP, particularly in Bajaur, where militant activity has intensified in recent months. Civilians have been caught in the crossfire as both sides increase their attacks.

On Thursday, senior TTP commander Qari Amjad, a former deputy to the group's leader, was reportedly killed alongside another militant during a direct confrontation with the Pakistani army in Bajaur, a region bordering Afghanistan. His death is seen as a major blow to the group's operations in the tribal belt.

Security analysts say the TTP's new warning reflects growing instability in the region and a shift in its tactics to undermine local confidence in state security. The group's threats have already forced many residents to restrict movement and close businesses after dark.

Officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have urged civilians to follow safety advisories and report any suspicious activity to authorities. Analysts warn that the rising violence in Bajaur could spill over into neighbouring districts if counterterrorism efforts are not reinforced.

