Ukraine Offers Lithuania Its Expertise In Countering Drones

Hnatov condemned Russia's recent air provocations in the airspace of Poland and the Scandinavian countries, as well as the intrusion of two Russian aircraft into Lithuania's airspace. He noted that such actions by the aggressor state demonstrate the confidence of its leader, Vladimir Putin, in his impunity and represent an attempt to extend the war to NATO's eastern flank.

Andrii Hnatov

He reaffirmed Ukraine's readiness to share its practical defense experience in all areas.

Hnatov also briefed Premeneckas in detail on the current situation at the front and emphasized the need to strengthen the protection of Ukraine's airspace against ongoing Russian missile and drone attacks.

Andrii Hnatov and Giedrius Premeneckas

He expressed gratitude to Lithuania for its consistent support of Ukraine and comprehensive military assistance.

Hnatov separately thanked Lithuania for joining the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) initiative, highlighted its leadership in the humanitarian and combat demining coalition, and praised its active participation in five other defense coalitions, its contribution to the training of Ukrainian service members, and its involvement in the Legio project.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces