Chimera Unit Soldiers Destroy Enemy Drone Control Center

As reported by Ukrinform, the Phoenix Unmanned Aerial Systems Unit soldiers destroyed a Russian Grad multiple launch rocket system, two tanks, and killed fifty invaders near Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.

“The Chimera Unmanned Systems Unit fighters destroyed an enemy drone control center in the Polissia sector to keep the skies over the Chernihiv region clear,” the report said.

