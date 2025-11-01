Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chimera Unit Soldiers Destroy Enemy Drone Control Center

Chimera Unit Soldiers Destroy Enemy Drone Control Center


2025-11-01 01:07:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported the news and released a video.

“The Chimera Unmanned Systems Unit fighters destroyed an enemy drone control center in the Polissia sector to keep the skies over the Chernihiv region clear,” the report said.

Read also: Man killed in Russian strike on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi

As reported by Ukrinform, the Phoenix Unmanned Aerial Systems Unit soldiers destroyed a Russian Grad multiple launch rocket system, two tanks, and killed fifty invaders near Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.

Illustrative photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

MENAFN01112025000193011044ID1110278691



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search