G7 To Support Restoration Of Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was claimed in a joint statement adopted following the G7 Ministers of Energy and Environment meeting.

“The G7 will work to support Ukraine's energy needs for its economy and its people. As such, we continue to support Ukraine's efforts to repair and restore its critical energy infrastructure,” the document reads.

The G7 countries condemned Russia's deliberate strikes on Ukraine's energy system, which“continue to inflict devastating social, environmental, and economic consequences on the Ukrainian people.”

“Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine's natural gas infrastructure have created risks to communities and human lives, weakening civilian infrastructure and the energy security of the Ukrainian people,” the signatories emphasized.

The statement also highlights the need to further strengthen sanctions against Russia and to“dismantle Russia's shadow tanker fleets to curb war-related revenues.”

As reported by Ukrinform, a meeting of G7 Ministers of Energy and Environment was held in Toronto, Canada, with the participation of the Ukrainian delegation.

Photo: twitter/GermanyDiplo