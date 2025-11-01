ALCOI Sets The Benchmark For Premium Aluminium Fenestration In India's Luxury Homes

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 31, 2025 8:14 am - ALCOI sets the benchmark in premium aluminium fenestration for luxury homes, blending design elegance with lasting performance.

India's luxury housing market has seen a decisive shift toward minimalist design and high-performance materials-and at the centre of this evolution stands ALCOI India, a pioneer in aluminium windows and doors engineered for architectural precision.

With the country's fenestration sector projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% through 2030 (source: IMARC Group), demand for premium aluminium systems is at an all-time high, driven by discerning homeowners, architects, and developers seeking quality, longevity, and visual sophistication.

Precision Systems Engineered for Modern Architecture

Founded in 2006, ALCOI India has grown into one of the best aluminium window & doors brands in India, known for its system-based approach that merges structural performance with refined aesthetics.

Each ALCOI product line is designed to address specific architectural needs-ranging from minimal-profile sliding systems to high-performance acoustic windows.

ALCOI's Aluminium Fenestration Products include:

Fixed & Casement Windows and doors - AluFIT Series for clean sightlines and airtight performance

Sliding Aluminium Windows & Doors - AluLITE, AluBUILD, SkyLITE Series for smooth glide and flexibility

Lift & Slide / Minimal Sliding Doors - SkyLITE, SkyLINE Series for large glass spans and barrier-free thresholds

Glass Façades & Large Fenestrations - SkyLINE, SkyLITE Series for uninterrupted views and high wind resistance



These systems are built with European hardware, stainless steel tracks, concealed drainage, and high-grade aluminium profiles that undergo anodising, powder coating, or wood-finish sublimation. From fixed aluminium windows with unobstructed views to minimal sliding doors featuring ultra-slim 20 mm profiles, every ALCOI system reflects the brand's commitment to performance-driven design.

Architect Sneha Mehta, who used AluBUILD systems in her Alibaug residence, reflects:“With ALCOI involved early, we avoided coordination errors that typically cost us weeks on site.”

Such feedback echoes across the client base. Yamini Issar, a Delhi homeowner, shared,

“Working with ALCOI, the installation was executed flawlessly-punctual, respectful, and technically exact.”

These highlight ALCOI's reputation not just as a supplier-but as a trusted fenestration partner in the creative process.

How ALCOI Shapes Contemporary Living Spaces

From private residences to boutique commercial spaces, ALCOI's footprint extends across India's most prestigious projects, including Lopez Design Studio in Gurugram, Pool House in Delhi-NCR, and The Grand Alabaster in Jalandhar. Each project showcases ALCOI's ability to translate architectural vision into technical reality-delivering precision-engineered systems that enhance spatial openness, thermal comfort, and aesthetic continuity.

At the 3,000 sq. ft. ALCOI Experience Centre (XPC) in Panchkula, clients and architects can explore full-scale installations that demonstrate the brand's design and engineering depth-from seamless sliding façades to tilt-and-turn windows offering dual functionality.

Technical Superiority for Indian Conditions

What sets ALCOI apart is not just design-but engineering consistency validated under international standards. All systems are tested as per ASTM / EN / IS 875 Part III for air, water, and wind resistance-ensuring reliable performance in India's varied climates, from coastal humidity to high-altitude wind loads.

Key technical highlights:

EPDM gaskets and multi-point locking for superior sealing

Concealed drainage systems for water management

Thermal and acoustic insulation compatible with double or triple glazing

Barrier-free thresholds for seamless indoor-outdoor transitions

Motorised operation options for large-span sliding doors

This rigorous focus on detail ensures that ALCOI's aluminium sliding windows and lift & slide doors not only meet architectural ambitions but also deliver long-term performance and sustainability.

About ALCOI India

Headquartered in Panchkula, Haryana, ALCOI India is a one-stop fenestration partner offering design, manufacturing, installation, and servicing of precision-engineered aluminium windows, doors, and façade systems. Since 2006, the company has collaborated with architects, developers, and homeowners to deliver tailored solutions that combine European technology with Indian craftsmanship.

Its end-to-end capabilities-covering ideation, fabrication, testing, and preventive maintenance-have positioned ALCOI as one of the top aluminium window brands in India, trusted for reliability, aesthetics, and technical excellence.

For project consultations or product inquiries reach out to ALCOI India at +91 9878750055 or visit the website for more details.