Brewflex Reinforces Ongoing Commitment To Sanitary Transfer In Australian Dairy

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 31, 2025 11:40 am - Brewflex today reaffirms its long-standing support for hygienic production across the nation's dairy sector, supplying proven hose assemblies, fittings and service expertise tailored to demanding daily operations.

Brewflex today reaffirms its long-standing support for hygienic production across the nation's dairy sector, supplying proven hose assemblies, fittings and service expertise tailored to demanding daily operations.

Hygienic Hose Assemblies Built for Dairy's Everyday Demands

Our range of milk and dairy hoses is engineered for reliable performance in pasteurisation, raw milk collection and chilled transfer, with smooth-bore liners to minimise biofilm risk and taste carry-over. Food-grade elastomers, reinforced constructions and tight bend radii help maintain stable flow on compact plant layouts, while crush-resistant covers and scuff protection stand up to busy floors and frequent washdowns. Every assembly is crimped, pressure-tested and traceable, supporting audit readiness and consistent quality from farm gate to filling line.

CIP-Ready by Design

Sanitation is central to dairy. Brewflex supplies hose assemblies and components that integrate cleanly with CIP routines, supporting target velocities, temperature resilience and chemical compatibility. Polished ferrules, tri-clamp ends, and gasket options suited to alkaline and acid cycles help reduce harbours and speed verification. Our technical team matches hose IDs, valve bores and pump curves to your process, so cleaning loops run efficiently without compromising throughput.

Local Service, Rapid Turnarounds

Australian plants work to tight schedules, and so do we. Brewflex offers local assembly for custom lengths, unique terminations and quick-change connections that fit existing lines without rework. Pressure testing, engraving and documentation are available to streamline commissioning and compliance. From routine replacements to seasonal overhauls, our focus is dependable supply and responsive support that keeps production on track.

Beyond Dairy: End-to-End Transfer Expertise

While our milk and dairy hoses remain a core capability, Brewflex also supports broader food and beverage operations with sanitary hose systems, gaskets, fittings, clamps, valves and O-rings selected for hygienic service. Pump solutions include centrifugal units for low-shear product handling and CIP duty, with VFD integration and materials tailored to heat, caustic and peracetic exposure. Decades of experience in pharmaceutical-grade hose assemblies inform our approach to documentation, traceability and finish quality, now applied to Australia's beverage and dairy environments.

Reliability You Can Measure

Brewflex emphasises measurable performance. Assemblies are specified to maintain target flow, limit pressure drop and safeguard product integrity, helping reduce waste and unplanned downtime. By aligning hose construction with cleaning chemistry and operating temperatures, we support longer service life and predictable maintenance windows, contributing to safer workplaces and consistent product outcomes.

Brewflex continues to back Australian processors with sanitary transfer solutions that respect the operational realities of modern dairy facilities. For specifications, technical guidance and support on milk and dairy hoses, our team is available to assist with selection, documentation and site-ready assembly.