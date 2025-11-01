Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Another Disaster Looming In The Bay? Check Forecast

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Montha has already weakened and is continuing as a low pressure area. At the same time, there are chances of another low pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal

IMD Rain Alert: It is known that Cyclone Monsoon has made a huge impact in the Telugu states with heavy to very heavy rains and gusty winds. Now it has completely calmed down... it has weakened into a low pressure area. The southwest monsoon has already left the country... which means the monsoon season is over. With this, hum!..! Do you think there will be no more rains..? But you are wrong. The Meteorological Department is warning that there will be rains in November and December as well.

The Meteorological Department has warned that rains will continue in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh even as winter sets in. It has warned that there are chances of low pressure areas, cyclones and cyclones forming in the Bay of Bengal from now on... under their influence, there will be rains for two to three days in between. Therefore, people should be alert... and should keep checking the information provided by the Meteorological Department.

The Meteorological Department is warning that there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in early November, although not on the scale of the rainfall during the Montha cyclone in late October. It has announced that another low pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal on November 4. The Telangana Weatherman also said that the rains will start again from tomorrow (November 2)... and they will continue till November 7.

The weather in Telangana will remain dry on Saturday... There will be no major rains, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has said. However, it has announced that there are chances of light rains here and there in Komrambhi Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts. It has said that the weather will be dry in the remaining districts.

The Telangana Weatherman has predicted moderate rains with thundershowers in Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medak, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool districts today. He said that there is a chance of light rain in Hyderabad during the evening. However, he warned that there is a possibility of heavy rains in Hyderabad as well as West and Central Telangana tomorrow (Sunday).

Disaster Management Authority MD Prakhar Jain has revealed that there is a possibility of light rains with thunder in some places in the state today (01-11-2025). He said that the risk of these thunders is high in Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru and Krishna districts. There is a possibility of sudden rains with thunder and lightning... Therefore, it is advised not to stand under trees during rains.

The Disaster Management Authority said that due to the recent rains, rivers and streams are flowing dangerously... reservoirs, ponds and puddles have become like full pots. Therefore, it has advised people to be alert... not to go near the streams. Especially, people living in the low-lying areas of the Krishna, Penna and other tributaries should take appropriate precautions. It has been advised not to try to cross the overflowing streams and canals.

A major accident was averted at the Sangam Penna River Barrage in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district. Three boats used for sand collection were swept away by the floodwaters and rushed towards the barrage. However, a major accident was averted as the NDRF team controlled them in time.

A boat was swept away from the ferry in the flood waters of the Krishna River. The officials who responded immediately sent rescue teams into the field... They identified the boat at Tummalapalem and stopped it from heading towards the Prakasam Barrage. This averted a major accident. Last year, it was learned that a huge object got stuck in the gate of the Prakasam Barrage during the floods... It took eight days to remove it.