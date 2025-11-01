Allu Arjun's Brother Allu Sirish Gets Engaged To Nayanika In A Grand Celebration [Photos]

Young Tollywood hero Allu Sirish is all set to begin a new chapter in his life. His grand engagement ceremony with Nayanika was a star-studded celebration. Don't miss their stunning engagement photos!

Allu family's young hero, Allu Sirish, is all set to tie the knot! The actor got engaged to his fiancée Nayanika in a grand ceremony on Friday, October 31, just as he had announced a few weeks earlier.

The grand engagement took place in the presence of family and close friends. Despite challenges caused by Cyclone Mandous, the celebration went off without a hitch. Allu Sirish delighted fans by sharing beautiful engagement photos with Nayanika on social media.

In the pictures, the couple looks absolutely stunning. Allu Sirish cuts a dashing figure in a crisp white outfit, while Nayanika radiates elegance in a red saree. The beautiful moments also include snapshots of their ring exchange ceremony.

Allu Sirish posted,“Finally engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika,” sharing his joy with fans. Congratulations poured in from all corners. Nayanika hails from a prominent Hyderabad business family, and the couple has known each other for quite some time.

The engagement ceremony was held at the couple's Jubilee Hills residence. The star-studded guest list included the Allu family, Chiranjeevi-Surekha, Ram Charan-Upasana, Nagababu-Padmaja, Anna Lezhneva, and Varun Tej-Lavanya.