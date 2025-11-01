Roja To Krack: THESE 4 Films Venkatesh Daggubati Rejected That Became Hits

Victory Venkatesh has delivered numerous memorable performances, but he also passed on some blockbuster films. Fans believe he made a big mistake rejecting two hits in particular. Here's a look at those movies.

Venkatesh, celebrated for his memorable family dramas, is a versatile actor with hits spanning romance, action, and comedy. However, he missed out on some remarkable films, making notable mistakes with two projects in particular.

The blockbuster film Santhosham was initially offered to Venkatesh, but he turned it down, thinking the story was too ordinary. The role eventually went to Nagarjuna, who made it a massive hit, leaving a“what if” moment in Venkatesh's career.

Mani Ratnam's iconic film Roja was initially offered to Venkatesh, but he declined, unsure about the story's themes. The role then went to Arvind Swamy, turning into a career-defining hit for the actor.

Venkatesh missed another chance at pan-India fame with Shankar's Oke Okkadu. Thinking the political drama wasn't for him, he passed on the role, which later went to Arjun, who perfectly portrayed the one-day CM character.

Director Gopichand Malineni originally wrote Krack for Balakrishna. After he turned it down, the role was offered to Venkatesh, who also passed. Eventually, Ravi Teja stepped in and turned it into a blockbuster hit.

Director Krish Jagarlamudi initially wrote this film for Venkatesh, but he declined the offer. The project later went to his nephew, Rana, who won acclaim for his performance.