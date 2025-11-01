Friday Release Box Office Showdown: Taj Story, Baahubali, Dies Irae, Roi Roi Binale Who Tops?

Friday saw the release of several Indian films, but four stood out: one Bollywood, two South Indian, and one Assamese. Here's a look at how each performed on their first day at the box office.

The four major films released on Friday, October 31, are Telugu's Baahubali: The Epic, Malayalam's Dies Irae, Assamese's Roi Roi Binale, and Hindi's The Taj Story. Here's a look at how much each earned on their opening day.

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Epic is a combined version of his earlier two films. The movie opened with approximately ₹10.4 crore on its first day, including ₹1.15 crore from the premiere held a day earlier.

Dies Irae, a Malayalam horror-thriller directed by Rahul Sadasivan and starring Pranav Mohanlal, earned around Rs 4.5 crore on its opening day. The film is gaining attention as its lead, Pranav, is superstar Mohanlal's son.

Roi Roi Binale, an Assamese musical romantic drama directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, features the late Zubeen Garg, who also wrote the story. Marking his final film before his passing in September, it earned approximately ₹1.53 crore on its opening day.

This Bollywood release, directed by Tushar Amrish Goel and starring Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, and Amruta Khanvilkar, is among the most controversial films of the year. It earned approximately ₹1.04 crore on its opening day.