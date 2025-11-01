Top 5 Katrina Kaif Movies You Must Watch As An Actress: Namastey London To Merry Christmas Check List

Katrina Kaif: Mom-to-be Katrina Kaif is basking in the warmth and hue of her pregnancy. She is set to become a mother soon. Here's a list of her best movies to watch. Check full list here

Mom-to-be Katrina Kaif has carved an incredible journey in the Indian film industry, seamlessly moving between genres and proving her mettle as one of Bollywood's most versatile stars. Whether it's light-hearted romantic comedies or adrenaline-pumping action thrillers, Katrina has time and again shown that she can do it all with grace and conviction. It's no surprise that she enjoys an enormous fan base that continues to admire her for her talent, charm, and dedication.

Here's a look at some of Katrina Kaif's most memorable films that showcase her range as an actress.

One of Katrina's early hits, Namastey London marked a turning point in her career. Starring opposite Akshay Kumar, she plays Jasmeet“Jazz” Malhotra, a British-born Indian woman torn between modern independence and traditional values. Her chemistry with Akshay Kumar, coupled with her confident performance, made the film a massive success and earned her critical acclaim.

Few roles have showcased Katrina's effortless charm better than Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. As Laila, a free-spirited diving instructor in Spain, she becomes the catalyst for Hrithik Roshan's character to embrace life's uncertainties. With her radiant screen presence and grounded performance, Katrina brought warmth and inspiration to the film, which remains a timeless ode to friendship, love, and self-discovery.

This 2009 romantic comedy remains one of Katrina's most loved films. Starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor, she plays Jenny-a sweet, spirited girl who experiences a rollercoaster of emotions in her quest for love. The film's charm lies in its humor, innocence, and heartfelt chemistry between the leads. Katrina's performance as the lovable and optimistic Jenny struck a chord with audiences, cementing her as a top choice for romantic roles.

The first film in the Tiger franchise, Ek Tha Tiger brought together Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in an electrifying mix of romance and action. Katrina plays Zoya, an undercover agent whose loyalty and love are constantly tested. Her chemistry with Salman Khan and her seamless blend of glamour and grit made the film an instant blockbuster and set the tone for the spy-universe that followed.

Released in January, Merry Christmas saw Katrina Kaif pair up with Vijay Sethupathi in an unconventional thriller that kept audiences hooked till the end. The film revolves around Albert, who returns home on Christmas Eve and meets Maria and her child. What begins as a warm, unexpected connection soon turns into a night of chaos and suspense. Katrina's portrayal of Maria was widely praised for its emotional depth and subtle intensity, proving once again that she can carry complex roles with ease.