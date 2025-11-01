Halloween Star Alert: Alia, Deepika Slay As Lara Croft & Lady Singham, Aryan Khan Channels Brokeback Mountain

The Halloween season is here, and it seems like Bollywood has already embraced the spooky spirit, transforming into its darker side!

Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, a well-known social media figure, shared glimpses from one of the most happening Halloween parties, showing Bollywood celebrities in their 'ghostly versions'.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

The video features some of the most popular faces, including stars like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Disha Patani, Aryan Khan, Atlee, and Ayan Mukerji.

Reliance Foundation Founder Chairperson Nita Ambani clearly stole the show with her stunning retro looks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)