State's Centuries-Old Heritage Reflect India's Vibrant Cultural Grandeur: PM Modi Extends Wishes On Kerala Piravi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Kerala on the occasion of Kerala Piravi, lauding the state's centuries-old heritage which reflect India's vibrant cultural grandeur.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said,“Warm wishes on Kerala Piravi! This is a state whose people have been excelling in diverse sectors globally and have distinguished themselves for their creativity as well as innovation. The state's scenic landscapes and centuries-old heritage reflect India's vibrant cultural grandeur. May the people of Kerala always be blessed with good health and success."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also posted on his social media 'X' extedning wishes on state's formation day.

"Heartiest greetings to the people of Kerala on auspicious Piravi! Kerala stands as a bright spot in our cultural landscape with its timeless traditions, natural beauty, and the creative spirit of its people. Praying for the state's progress and prosperity," HM Shah wrote.

Kerala Piravi, which translates to the“birth of Kerala,” marks the formation of the state on November 1, 1956. On this day, the Malayalam-speaking regions of Travancore, Cochin, and Malabar were unified under the States Reorganisation Act to form what we now know as Kerala. The merging of these regions symbolised not only administrative unification but also the emergence of a shared linguistic and cultural identity.

Before Independence, Kerala did not exist as a single entity. Travancore, Cochin, and Malabar were separate regions, each with its own unique traditions. Travancore and Cochin merged in 1949 to form Travancore–Cochin, and later, in 1956, this region was united with Malabar and the Kasaragod taluk of South Canara, giving birth to the state of Kerala.

Kerala Piravi is much more than a commemoration of geography-it is a celebration of language, literature, and legacy. It pays tribute to Kerala's deep-rooted traditions, artistic brilliance, and enduring cultural heritage that continue to inspire generations.

Across the state, people celebrate the day with immense pride and cultural fervour. Women adorn elegant kasavu sarees, while men wear traditional mundu. Schools and colleges observe Malayala Bhasha Vaaram (Malayalam Language Week) with essay writing, speeches, and cultural events to promote love for the mother tongue.

Public buildings glow in festive lights, echoing the colours of Kerala's flag, while communities come together to showcase local art, music, dance, and cuisine-celebrating the essence of“God's Own Country.”