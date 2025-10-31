403
Katara Recognises Top Scholars At First International Manuscripts Award Event
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Katara Cultural Village has honoured the top three winners of the inaugural Katara Prize for Manuscripts and Archaeological Sites 2024 at a ceremony attended by scholars and cultural figures.
The first prize was awarded to Syrian researcher Walid al-Suraqbi, while Egyptian researchers Ahmed Abdelbaset and Ahmed Abdelsattar shared second place. The third prize went to Noha Hussein al-Hefnawi, also from Egypt. The event also recognised members of the award's judging panel - Dr Omar al-Ajli, Dr Mohammed al-Rahawi and Dr Samir Qaddouri - as well as Abdullah Mohammed Bilal, head of Mauritania's manuscript house association, for his efforts in preserving Arab manuscript heritage.
Speaking at the ceremony, Prof Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti, Katara's General Manager, said the award reflects Katara's commitment to reviving Arab and Islamic manuscript heritage as an essential part of cultural identity and intellectual history. He added that the initiative complements Katara's other major literary awards, including those for the novel, Arabic poetry, and the Prophet's Poet Cultural Village Katara Prize for Manuscripts and Archaeological Sites 2024
