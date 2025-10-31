Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
25Th INTOSAI Congress Concludes In Egypt

2025-10-31 11:10:20
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 25th Congress of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) concluded Friday in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.
The three-day congress saw the participation of a delegation from Qatar, headed by HE President of the State Audit Bureau Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ahmed al-Emadi.
The "Sharm El Sheikh Declaration," issued at the conclusion of the Congress, emphasized the importance of strengthening the independence of supreme audit institutions, adopting artificial intelligence technologies in auditing, and expanding international cooperation to achieve more efficient and sustainable governance.
The Congress is held every three years under the auspices of INTOSAI, with the participation of heads and representatives of supreme audit institutions from around the world and relevant regional and international organizations. Its aim is to discuss ways to enhance co-operation and exchange experiences among leaders of the international audit community, and to support efforts toward transparency, integrity, and the protection of public funds. INTOSAI Sharm El-Sheikh International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions

Gulf Times

