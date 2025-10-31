Shippio Eyes Asian Cargo Leadership With New Funding

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Tokyo-based digital forwarder Shippio has secured fresh capital to accelerate its transformation of international trade logistics, signalling a push to capture a major share of cargo flows into and out of Japan and beyond. The company, founded in 2016, has raised a total of approximately ¥3.24 billion in its Series C round, comprising ¥1.87 billion in equity and ¥1.37 billion in debt financing, bringing its lifetime funding to roughly ¥7 billion overall.

Key investors in this round include DNX Ventures as lead investor, along with Suzuyo, New Commerce Ventures and YMFG Capital in the equity portion, and a consortium of financial institutions-such as Shoko Chukin Bank, Japan Finance Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Bank and Resona Bank-providing the debt portion. The funds will support Shippio's goal of capturing a 30 per cent share of Japan's total cargo volume through product development, customer expansion and mergers and acquisitions.

Japan, as an island economy heavily dependent on imports and exports, has seen a dramatic up-surge in e-commerce and cross-border trade: customs clearance permits have reportedly increased eight-fold between 2016 and 2024. Despite this, many logistics operations remain mired in analog workflows and manual documentation. Shippio aims to plug that gap by deploying a digital platform that offers shipment tracking, cost analysis, invoice management and customs processing. The founder and co-CEO, Takanori Sato, has remarked that the company is building a multi-sided network for importers/exporters and freight forwarders, with an eye on becoming the leading digital forwarder in Asia.

Shippio's growth trajectory is evident: industry data indicates the company achieved approximately US$1.8 million in revenue in 2024, up from roughly US$590 000 in 2023, representing year-on-year growth of more than 200 per cent. Though earlier funding profiles remain opaque, publicly available records state Shippio underwent a Seed round of ¥190 million in December 2018 and has proceeded through Series A and Series B stages.

The logistics industry in Japan presents both a compelling opportunity and formidable challenge. On one hand, the market is highly fragmented, low margin, and hard-to-digitise-qualities that deter many investors. On the other, digital disruption in freight forwarding is overdue and ripe for those who can execute. In an interview with a logistics-industry podcast, Sato acknowledged the complexity of the space, noting that legacy practices have persisted for decades, and that the challenge lies not simply in building technology but in shifting enterprise behaviour and workflows.

Shippio now aims to expand its platform coverage beyond freight forwarding into wider supply-chain orchestration, including customs brokerage, trucking and warehousing. The company has already opened an office in Ho Chi Minh City to establish a Southeast Asia footprint, recognising that Vietnam and other manufacturing-heavy nations will be key origins for cargo flowing to Japan and other Asian markets. Its ambition to gain 30 per cent share implies a very steep climb: the total Japanese import-export market for logistics services is large, and incumbent players have entrenched relationships.

Industry analysts observe that Shippio's dual-capital structure-equity plus debt-reflects a hybrid growth model where the company needs forward-looking product development as well as stable working-capital to service logistics networks. The inclusion of major banks suggests confidence in Shippio's revenue model and risk profile. However, some caution that scaling in freight forwarding entails managing international customs regimes, myriad carriers, modal shifts and often low visibility in cost structures and margins. How well Shippio executes integration of its digital platform with real-world assets and operations will determine whether it can move beyond a niche player into a regional logistics heavyweight.

