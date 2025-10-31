Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF) Announces $10 Million In Annual Revenue And Expands Pilot Network Ahead Of Commercial Rollout



Nightfood Holdings Inc. recently announced that the company is generating approximately $10 million in annual revenue

The revenue comes from the company's diversified portfolio of AI robotics and hospitality assets NGTF also recently announced that the company's expanding the robotic live pilot programs beyond the hospitality industry

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF), dba TechForce Robotics, an AI robotics company, recently announced that it is generating around $10 million in annualized revenue, a result of its diverse portfolio of income-producing hospitality and robotics assets. The company's acquisition strategy is central to this growth, highlighted by its recent purchase of the 120-room Hilton Garden Inn in Rancho Mirage for approximately $52.8 million. This marks its fifth acquisition in under two years as it continues to build an integrated robotics ecosystem that combines real estate with advanced automation.

The company has evolved into a revenue-generating high-growth business built on not only recent hotel acquisitions, but also an expanding Robotics-as-a-Service (“RaaS”) platform. NGTF has also integrated automation into the hotels it owns to not only reduce costs, boost efficiency, and improve...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#0b4e6f627f64794b4a42456e7c785c62796e25686466" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: imer,