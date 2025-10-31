Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) CEO, Tony Giardini, Participates In Fireside Chat About The Ambler Road In Alaska


2025-10-31 11:03:22
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Trilogy Metals and may include a paid advertisement.

  • Trilogy Metals CEO Tony Giardini discussed the Ambler Road, also known as the Ambler Access Project, that links the Dalton Highway to the Ambler Mining District.
  • Interview touched on the granting of the road permits, what makes this part of Alaska so special, and the timeline of the work.
  • Giardini also commented on the federal equity stake in Trilogy, upcoming key milestones for the company, and his thoughts on the most important metals for the economy and national security.

Tony Giardini, the CEO of Trilogy Metals (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ), a mineral exploration and development company, recently sat down for a chat about the Ambler Road with Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, Chair of Valhalla Metals.

The Ambler Road is a 211-mile industrial-use-only road connecting Alaska's Dalton Highway to the Ambler Mining District. The road is a key piece of infrastructure that enables the exploration and...

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TMQ are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/TMQ

