Web3mediabreaks Ethwomen Expands To U.S. With 4Th Annual Web3 Conference At Hard Rock Guitar Hotel Nov. 56, 2025

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ETHWomen, a leading women-focused Web3 event, announced its 4th annual edition will take place Nov. 5–6, 2025, at The Hard Rock Guitar Hotel and DAER in Hollywood, Florida, marking its first expansion into the United States. The event will continue its mission to empower and celebrate women across the Web3 ecosystem, featuring panels, workshops, and networking opportunities focused on cryptocurrency, blockchain, DeFi, NFTs, and AI. Since launching in 2022, ETHWomen has become one of the most influential women-led gatherings in the global Web3 space, and this year's attendees will also receive complimentary access to the Blockchain Futurist Conference, fostering deeper collaboration and visibility within the broader digital innovation community.

About ETHWomen

ETHWomen is a dynamic series that brings together hundreds of women both online and in-person to celebrate, empower, and connect women in the Web3 and blockchain space. With a focus on networking, collaboration, and learning, participants will have the opportunity to showcase their talents, engage with like-minded individuals, and explore innovative solutions to real-world challenges.

This inspiring series is hosted within Blockchain Futurist Conference, Canada's largest blockchain and crypto event and now has expanded into the USA for 2025, amplifying the voices of women in the industry.

About Web3MediaWire

