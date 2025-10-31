Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Innovex Exhibition Showcases MES Students' Creativity


2025-10-31 11:01:31
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) MES Indian School inaugurated Innovex - 2025, a science, mathematics, and art exhibition, at the Girls' Section, alongside a Science Expo, at the Junior Section.

The aim was to foster inquiry-based learning, creativity, and innovation among students across academic levels.

University of Doha for Science and Technology faculty members Dr Salmiah Ahmad (Professor, Electrical Engineering Department - for Automation and Control Systems) and Dr Luay Hussein (Engineering professor, Mechanical Engineering) were the chief guest and guest of honour, respectively.

MES founder member Mohammad Ali K P and other members of the school governing board were present. Dr Ahmad inspired the young minds to remain bold in their thinking and proactive in their pursuit of scientific discovery so as to thrive in the ever-evolving world of science and technology. Students must nurture curiosity, embrace change, and think beyond the ordinary, she advised.

There was an array of over 2,000 exhibits across four categories, featuring working models, and artistic expressions.

In the Junior Section, a total of 64 classrooms were transformed into innovation hubs, where students displayed their projects. Earlier, head girl Hadiya Hashim welcomed the gathering. Lia Rolland and Ayesha Nidhal from the Department of Chemistry, co-ordinated the event Indian School Innovex - 2025

Gulf Times

