403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
'Frames Of Strength' Creates Awareness On Breast Cancer
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Shutter Social, a multicultural photography community, partnered with Doha Wireless Warriors, a dragon boat team of breast cancer survivors, to organise 'Frames of Strength', an awareness photo shoot at Katara Beach.
Both groups aimed to raise awareness about breast cancer and highlight the importance of community and creative collaboration.
Doha Wireless Warriors is described as Qatar's first breast cancer dragon boat team, part of a global movement that began in Canada three decades ago. The team provides survivors with strength, motivation, and a supportive environment to stay active and positive through paddling.
Ahmed Naazim, founder of Shutter Social, said:“Frames of Strength was not just a photo shoot, but a heartfelt collaboration that reminded us of the power of community and the strength that lies within each survivor's story. We are proud to have joined hands with Doha Wireless Warriors in creating something truly meaningful.”
Sandee Thompson, founder of the Doha Wireless Warriors and Justyna Lane made the event possible with their continuous support and co-ordination, a statement added Social Doha Wireless Warriors breast cancer survivors
Both groups aimed to raise awareness about breast cancer and highlight the importance of community and creative collaboration.
Doha Wireless Warriors is described as Qatar's first breast cancer dragon boat team, part of a global movement that began in Canada three decades ago. The team provides survivors with strength, motivation, and a supportive environment to stay active and positive through paddling.
Ahmed Naazim, founder of Shutter Social, said:“Frames of Strength was not just a photo shoot, but a heartfelt collaboration that reminded us of the power of community and the strength that lies within each survivor's story. We are proud to have joined hands with Doha Wireless Warriors in creating something truly meaningful.”
Sandee Thompson, founder of the Doha Wireless Warriors and Justyna Lane made the event possible with their continuous support and co-ordination, a statement added Social Doha Wireless Warriors breast cancer survivors
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment