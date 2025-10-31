Report Highlights Fedex Global Economic Impact As Company Drives Innovation

MENAFN - 3BL) MEMPHIS, Tenn., October 31, 2025 /3BL/ - FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today released its annual Global Economic Impact Report, highlighting the company's worldwide network and role in fueling innovation during its 2025 fiscal year (FY25).Produced in consultation with Dun & Bradstreet, a leading provider of business decisioning data and analytics, the study demonstrates the positive impact FedEx has on individuals, businesses, and communities around the world - otherwise known as the FedEx Effect.

“For more than 50 years, FedEx has shaped global commerce by offering innovative shipping services that bring communities closer together,” said Raj Subramaniam, president and CEO, FedEx Corporation.“Our culture of innovation, paired with our team's steadfast commitment to outstanding service and bold ideas, enabled the FedEx network to continue fueling worldwide progress this past year through a rapidly evolving trade landscape and shifts in supply chains.”

The report reveals that FedEx contributed $126 billion in direct and indirect impact to the global economy in FY25. This activity reflects the scale of the FedEx network and the company's ongoing efforts to enhance its services and optimize its operations during its first fiscal year operating as one FedEx.

FedEx operates the world's largest industrial network, serving more than 220 countries and territories and employing more than 500,000 people across 5,000 facilities. The company transports approximately 17 million packages per day and more than $2 trillion worth of goods every year.

Trade: Leveraging the company's long history of connecting businesses around the world, deep understanding of the complexities of global supply chains, and expertise in customs brokerage services positions, FedEx continues to be a valuable trade partner and help customers navigate and optimize their supply chains. By analyzing changing regulations and trade patterns, FedEx has been able to adjust capacity across its network to meet customers' evolving needs.

Operational enhancements: FedEx continued to improve its network in FY25, notably through the ongoing optimization of its surface network into a single transportation system and redesign of its international air network to align capacity with shifting global trade flows. Other multi-year investments continued, including the completion of an automated secondary sort facility in Memphis, a new Life Science Center in the Netherlands, a freight and parcel facility with advanced automation in Thailand, and a new international service station in Brazil.

Supply chain: In calendar year 2024, 90% of the 100,000 suppliers FedEx contracted with were small- and medium-sized businesses (SAMs), supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Intelligent innovation: FedEx is leveraging its industrial network and the data it captures to develop digital, AI-driven tools and solutions - modernizing operations to create smarter, more flexible supply chains, and streamlining the international shipping process. FedEx expanded its AI-driven digital brokerage solutions that improve the customs clearance experience, reduce delays, and help customers adapt to evolving regulatory requirements across regions.

Small businesses: FedEx offers a portfolio of solutions and programs that are designed to help SAMs accelerate their growth and extend their global reach. In FY25, the company expanded the availability of several digital innovations designed to streamline international trade and global supply chain management, including launching the Collaborative Shipping Tool to all FedEx import customers in APAC, Canada, MEISA, and the U.S.

Sustainability: The company advanced toward its goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040 through continued investments in renewable energy to power its facilities, fleet electrification, alternative fuels, and air fleet modernization. In FY25, FedEx began its first major U.S. deployment of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), securing more than 3 million gallons of blended SAF for use at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) over the course of a year. Giving: FedEx Cares is committed to strengthening communities worldwide through charitable giving, employee volunteerism, and in-kind shipping support. In FY25, FedEx contributed $55.5 million to nonprofit initiatives, dedicated more than 81,000 volunteer hours among team members, and harnessed its global network to deliver critical disaster relief to communities in need, quickly and reliably.

United States impact

FedEx delivers to every U.S. ZIP code through its extensive network made up of more than 3,800 facilities, 700 aircraft, and approximately 40,000 vehicles, as well as 5,700 independent service providers. With approximately 375,000 U.S. employees in FY25, FedEx is one of the largest employers in the country.

The study found that in FY25, FedEx directly contributed 6.6% of the U.S. Transportation and Warehousing sector's[2] total net economic output and indirectly contributed $7.8 billion to net economic output across the entire U.S. economy.

The company's operations are uniquely positioned to help customers adapt to changing economic conditions and trade patterns with two major air hubs in Memphis and Indianapolis and dedicated international air gateways in Alaska and Miami to facilitate global trade. It also provides highly efficient supply chain and distribution services for important domestic industries, such as U.S. automobile manufacturers and the pharmaceutical sector.

Read the full FY25 FedEx Global Economic Impact Report and explore the FedEx Effect in communities and regions around the world at fedex/economicimpact.

About FedEx Corp. FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. With annual revenue of $89 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions utilizing its flexible, efficient, and intelligent global network. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 500,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards, and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex/about.

[1] Fiscal year (FY) 2025 is defined as June 1, 2024-May 31, 2025.

[2] As defined by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.