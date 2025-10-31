Culture Of Safety Comes To Life At Marathon's St. Paul Park Refinery Safety Fair



The St. Paul Park refinery hosted a Safety Fair in August, bringing employees, contractors, vendors and families together to focus on what matters most, going home safe every day.

The event featured booths, demonstrations and hands-on activities that made safety learning practical and engaging. The fair provided a fun and meaningful way to reconnect around safety and strengthen the refinery's shared commitment to one another.

At Marathon Petroleum's St. Paul Park refinery, finding meaningful and engaging ways to talk about safety is part of everyday life. Each year, the refinery's Safety Fair gives employees, contractors, vendors and families a chance to connect, learn and celebrate what safety means to them.

Held in late August, this year's fair brought hundreds of people together to focus on what matters most, making sure everyone goes home safe at the end of the day.

“It's always such a great way to highlight this important topic in a meaningful and interactive way,” said Kristin Heutmaker, Refining Environmental, Safety & Security Director at the St. Paul Park refinery.“It's also a chance for teams to learn from each other and see a different side of the refinery than they might in their day-to-day work.”

The event featured booths and demonstrations from refinery departments and outside vendors, covering everything from industry safety practices to everyday tips for staying safe.

“We look at this as a one-stop shop for all things health and safety,” said Obed Goodwin, BBS (Behavior-Based Safety) Facilitator and co-organizer of the event .“It's educational, but it's also fun. There's something for everyone.”

Each year, it's about bringing people together outside of the traditional teaching settings in both a practical and engaging way for a refresher of what's truly important.

“The St. Paul Park refinery has always been about community,” Heutmaker added.“That starts with taking care of each other. Making sure every member of the team goes home safely to their families is what it's all about.”