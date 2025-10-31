Did Dharmendra Once Confess To Drinking 12 Bottles Of Alcohol In A Day? Read On

Punjabi Jat Dharmendra is a star who doesn't hesitate to openly admit his drinking habits. He used to drink often when he was young, which is why he got addicted to it at the peak of his career. Dharmendra recalled that era in an old interview

Dharmendrarevealed alcohol's grip led him to grab his father's collar while drunk, an act he still regrets. "I was young and foolish. Life humbles you," he said.

In the same conversation, Dharmendra recalled the incident when he chugged 12 bottles of alcohol in a single day. This happened while he was shooting for the 1975 cult classic 'Sholay'.

"I used to secretly drink from the cameraman's stock," Dharmendra said. He was shocked to learn he'd had 12 bottles, as the cameraman only brought 5-6 beers usually.

When asked about his drinking, Dharmendra poetically expressed his pain: "Love killed me, alcohol killed me... If there was no alcohol, there would be no love."

Recently hospitalized for a routine check-up, Dharmendra's health is fine. Nearing 90, he's still active in films. His next movie is 'Ikkis', releasing in December.