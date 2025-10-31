Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: Check Bachchan Family Educational Background

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: Born on November 1, 1973, in Mangalore, Aishwarya has been part of many hit Bollywood and South films. On her birthday, we're telling you about the educational qualifications of her Bachchan family members

Aishwarya Rai studied at Arya Vidya Mandir High School. Then she did her intermediate from Jai Hind College and DG Ruparel College. After that, she started studying architecture at Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture but dropped out for modeling.

Amitabh Bachchan completed his schooling from Boys' High School in Allahabad and Sherwood College in Nainital. After this, he did his B.Sc. from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University in 1962.

Abhishek Bachchan studied at Bombay Scottish School and Aiglon College in Switzerland. He was pursuing a business degree from Boston University before dropping out to become an actor.

Jaya Bachchan schooled at St. Joseph's Convent School, Bhopal. She also studied at Loreto Convent School, Shillong, and Loreto College, Kolkata. She has a diploma in acting from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. She was a gold medalist.

Aaradhya Bachchan is currently a student at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. She often participates in the school's annual functions.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda studied at Modern School in New Delhi and The Doon School in Dehradun. She earned a Master's degree in Business Administration and also studied journalism in America.

Aishwarya Rai's niece Navya Naveli Nanda completed her schooling at Sevenoaks School in London. She graduated in Digital Technology and UX Design from Fordham University. She is currently pursuing an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.

Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda completed his education at Sevenoaks School in London. He then graduated in 2019. After completing his studies, he is pursuing a career in acting.