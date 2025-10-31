Russian Troops Shell Bilozerka, One Person Wounded
“At around 11:20 a.m., the Russian occupation army shelled Bilozerka. As a result of the enemy strikes, a 34-year-old man suffered blast and traumatic brain injuries and post-concussion syndrome,” the report said.
The victim is in the hospital under medical supervision.Read also: UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine to visit Ukraine next week
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 31, at around 10:15 a.m., Russian occupiers shelled the Central district of Kherson, wounding a 50-year-old wom n.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment