Russian Troops Shell Bilozerka, One Person Wounded


2025-10-31 10:06:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

“At around 11:20 a.m., the Russian occupation army shelled Bilozerka. As a result of the enemy strikes, a 34-year-old man suffered blast and traumatic brain injuries and post-concussion syndrome,” the report said.

The victim is in the hospital under medical supervision.

Read also: UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine to visit Ukraine next week

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 31, at around 10:15 a.m., Russian occupiers shelled the Central district of Kherson, wounding a 50-year-old wom n.

UkrinForm

