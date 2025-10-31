Energy Security Is A Regional Priority CARICOM Energy Month 2025

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) –

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – CARICOM secretary-general, Dr Carla Barnett, wants bold, forward-thinking approaches to energy security in the region, strengthened partnerships, investments, and affordable finance for critical climate-resilient infrastructure.

In a message to launch CARICOM Energy Month on November 1, 2025, under the theme 'Invest, Innovate, Sustain: Leading the Charge in Renewable Energy Frontiers', the secretary-general said:

“In the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), it is imperative that we focus on energy security through the renewable energy potential that exists in all our member states. Energy security is no longer a distant goal; it is a regional priority that requires bold, forward-thinking deliberations and decisions. We must invest in energy systems that empower our people and embrace the technologies that will shape our future. Access to affordable finance for critical climate-resilient infrastructure is therefore essential.”

The theme for CARICOM Energy Month 2025,“Invest, Innovate, Sustain: Leading the Charge in Renewable Energy Frontiers”, conveys our collective ambition, shared commitment and readiness to embrace a future where energy is clean, sustainable, and a catalyst for economic resilience, social equity, and regional solidarity.

Access to affordable finance for critical climate-resilient infrastructure is therefore essential. Concessional financing, along with innovative mechanisms such as green bonds are vital to attracting long-term investment in renewable energy technologies. Public–private partnerships are important to reduce dependence on public finances. These approaches promote long-term resilience and prosperity.

Beyond adopting new technologies, we must also craft innovative solutions that are scalable and tailored to our unique context. From battery storage and microgrids, to electric vehicles and smart energy management, CARICOM member states can leverage natural resource assets and intellectual capital to pioneer forward-looking solutions. Regional collaboration, knowledge exchange, cross-sector partnerships and community engagement can amplify these efforts and help to position our community as a leader in climate-smart energy innovation.

True sustainability means achieving energy security while simultaneously advancing economic growth, social equity, and climate resilience. Energy systems should minimise environmental impact, foster social inclusion, and deliver equitable economic benefits.

Let us strengthen partnerships across governments, regional institutions, development agencies, and with the private sector and civil society. Together, we can build a Caribbean community that is energy-secure, climate-resilient, economically dynamic, and a leader in renewable energy.

