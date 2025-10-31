Hurricane Melissa: Deployment Of Disaster Assistance Response, Urban Search And Rescue Teams

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

Hurricane Melissa Deployment – 2025

EU – Barbados: Collective mobilisation and preparedness drive regional response to hurricane Melissa

In the wake of hurricane Melissa, a regional mobilisation is underway to deliver emergency assistance to Jamaica. To contribute to these regional efforts led by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the European Union, together with its member states France and the Netherlands, is working in close coordination UN agencies, Barbadian authorities and international partners, to ensure that life-saving supplies reach the communities most affected.

The devastation caused by hurricane Melissa has left many in urgent need of food, water, and shelter. The response now unfolding reflects not only solidarity but also preparedness - the ability to act because measures were already in place before disaster struck.

Through the regional logistics hub for humanitarian assistance in Barbados, led by CDEMA and the World Food Programme (WFP), essential relief supplies were pre-positioned in the region. This foresight has allowed partners to mobilise, ensuring help will arrive to those in need.

Equally critical to the speed of delivery has been the readiness of France and the Netherlands. Earlier this week, following the activation of the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism and a request from the government of Jamaica, the French Navy vessel Dumont d'Urville departed from the port of Bridgetown carrying emergency supplies for Jamaica. On Friday, the Dutch vessel Pelikaan will follow with additional relief items - complementing national and regional efforts across the response. The shipments include food, potable water, sanitary kits, shelter kits and water purification systems for the hardest-hit communities.

To further strengthen coordination on the ground, the EU's Copernicus Emergency Management Service is producing satellite maps highlighting the most affected areas in the region, enabling humanitarian actors to target their relief operations more precisely.

“The scale of destruction calls for unity and urgency,” said Fiona Ramsey, ambassador of the European Union to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean States, and the OECS.“Thanks to the preparedness measures already in place and the swift cooperation of all partners, assistance will be reaching those who need it most. We are deeply grateful to our member states, France, and the Netherlands, as well as our partners CDEMA, the government of Barbados and the Department of Emergency Management (DEM), Canada, IOM, PAHO, the Red Cross movement, UK, UNICEF, WFP for the excellent cooperation. The tireless work of all makes this joint effort possible.

World Bank Group on support for Jamaica

Our thoughts are with the people of Jamaica as they face the devastating impact of hurricane Melissa. We are working closely with the government of Jamaica and international partners, including the Inter-American Development Bank, to carry out a rapid post-disaster damage assessment and help guide immediate relief and recovery efforts.

Jamaica has developed one of the most advanced and comprehensive disaster risk financing systems in the Caribbean, serving as a model for preparedness and resilience across the region. This strong foundation will be critical in ensuring a swift and coordinated response to the hurricane's impacts.

A broad package of World Bank Group assistance is ready to be mobilised - combining quick-disbursing emergency finance, likely payout in connection with a World Bank catastrophe bond, the redeployment of existing project funds, and targeted private-sector support through the International Finance Corporation, the WBG's private sector arm. Our teams are also prepared to provide technical advice and implementation support to help Jamaica recover and rebuild stronger, ensuring that reconstruction efforts contribute to long-term resilience and sustainable growth.

Regional Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART)

The regional Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), activated by Secretary Rubio on October 29 in response to hurricane Melissa's catastrophic damage to the Caribbean, has deployed and will be on the ground today. The DART leads the US government's humanitarian response to the disaster at the authorisation of president Donald J. Trump and is rapidly mobilising to assist the people of Jamaica, Haiti, the Bahamas, and Cuba.

The DART consists of disaster experts from across the Department of State, along with two urban search-and-rescue teams from the fire departments of Fairfax County, Virginia, and Los Angeles County, California. The DART is responsible for assessing the situation, identifying priority humanitarian needs, and leading the US government's response to the disaster.

The United States stands with Jamaica, Haiti, The Bahamas, and the Cuban people as they respond to the impacts of the hurricane and remains prepared to swiftly deliver emergency relief items to communities most severely affected.

USEmbassyJA

The first 3 of 8 Chinook Helicopters being provided by the @StateDept @USEmbassyJA to aid in relief efforts have arrived in Kingston, Jamaica.

The team from the US will be working alongside the @JDFSoldier to bring much-needed relief to affected areas.

These helicopters can carry up to 1100 Lbs of relief supplies and aid. #HurricaneMelissa #RecoverTogether

US stands ready to help the Cuban People

In the wake of hurricane Melissa's devastation of eastern Cuba, the Trump administration stands with the brave Cuban people who continue to struggle to meet basic needs. As in neighbouring Caribbean countries, the Department is issuing a Declaration of Humanitarian Need for Cuba and is prepared to provide immediate humanitarian assistance directly and via local partners who can most effectively deliver it to those in need.

US law includes exemptions and authorisations relating to private donations of food, medicine, and other humanitarian goods to Cuba, as well as disaster response. We encourage those seeking to directly support the Cuban people to contact us if there are any issues.

AFUWI – Hurricane Melissa relief & recovery fund

In the aftermath of hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm that unleashed catastrophic damage across Jamaica, the American Foundation for the University of the West Indies (AFUWI ) is issuing an urgent call for support.

Entire communities-particularly in rural and coastal parishes-have been devastated. Homes have been reduced to rubble, farmlands destroyed, and thousands of families displaced. Roads and infrastructure lie in ruins, and access to food, clean water, and medical care remains dangerously limited.

As Jamaica begins its long and arduous journey to recovery, AFUWI is mobilising resources to provide emergency relief and essential support to affected families-especially those in underserved communities-and to students at the University of the West Indies, whose education and well-being have been severely impacted.

To maximize impact, AFUWI will partner with trusted nonprofit organisations on the ground that have a proven track record of accountability and effectiveness in disaster response and community rebuilding.

AFUWI invites the public, corporations, and members of the Caribbean diaspora to stand in solidarity with Jamaica during this critical time. Your contribution-no matter the size-will help rebuild lives, restore dignity, and renew the spirit of resilience that defines the Jamaican people.

Every dollar counts. Every act of kindness matters.

Paradigm mobilises US logistics to deliver hurricane aid to Jamaica

Paradigm Transportation Management Group, an R&R Company, is mobilising its nationwide network to expedite the transportation of critical relief supplies to Jamaica in the aftermath of hurricane Melissa. From pickup locations throughout the continental United States to direct access to Florida ports and Caribbean shipping, we manage the entire process, enabling you to concentrate on your humanitarian efforts.

If you have supplies prepared for donation, we possess the necessary trucks, port connections, and expertise to facilitate their delivery. Every hour is crucial in this endeavour.

