$1M Raised In Blazpay Phase 3 Crypto Presale Over 137 Million BLAZ Tokens Sold As Phase 3 Remains Live

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PANAMA CITY, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blazpay's Crypto Presale 2025 has reached a major milestone, raising over $1M with 137 million BLAZ tokens sold out of 157.3 million in Phase 3. With 87% of Phase 3 complete, early investors are securing tokens below the original seed price of $0.008, creating a rare opportunity for explosive early gains.







Unlike larger blockchain projects, Blazpay offers a uniquely low entry point while delivering an AI-powered ecosystem designed for adoption and growth. Investors are recognizing the platform as a top crypto to invest in, leveraging advanced utilities that extend far beyond token speculation.

From gamified rewards to seamless multichain integration, Blazpay is redefining the standards for crypto presales in 2025. With $1M already raised, momentum is accelerating, reflecting strong market confidence and massive potential for early participants.

Blazpay's AI-Powered Ecosystem Redefines Crypto Presale Utility

Blazpay is more than just a token - it is a full AI-driven platform offering practical utility for both investors and developers. The ecosystem integrates Conversational AI, Unified Services, Perpetual Trading, SDK access, Multichain support, and Gamified Rewards, creating a dynamic and engaging experience.

The Phase 3 Crypto Presale price of $0.009375 remains below the original seed price of $0.008, offering early participants a significant advantage. With 137M tokens sold and $1M raised, Blazpay is proving itself as one of the best crypto coins to buy now, delivering early-stage potential that rivals established blockchain giants.

Investor confidence is reinforced by audited smart contracts and verified security protocols, ensuring every transaction is safe and transparent. The project's continuous growth and adoption highlight its potential to dominate the crypto presales landscape in 2025.

SDK – Empowering Developers, Expanding the Ecosystem

The software development kit allows creators to integrate directly into Blazpay, expanding ecosystem reach and liquidity while fostering innovation.

Gamified Rewards – Earn While You Play

Participants earn points, climb tiers, and unlock yield-based rewards, encouraging active engagement and long-term loyalty within the ecosystem.

Unified Services – All-in-One Crypto Management

Trade, stake, and manage DeFi operations in a single, streamlined interface. Unified Services simplify asset management, improving efficiency for both retail and institutional users.

Conversational AI – Your AI Crypto Assistant

Blazpay's Conversational AI delivers real-time portfolio insights, market alerts, and automated trading recommendations, helping users navigate complex markets while maximizing gains.

Multichain – Seamless Access Across Blockchains

Blazpay supports multiple blockchains, enabling tokens and utilities to operate smoothly across ecosystems without barriers, facilitating adoption and usage.

Perpetual Trading – AI-Powered Market Moves 24/7

Investors can engage in AI-driven leveraged trading, ensuring predictive strategies are available around the clock to maximize market opportunities.

$3,000 Investment Scenario – High Potential Early Gains

Investing $3,000 at the Phase 3 price of $0.009375 secures approximately 320,000 BLAZ tokens. When the Phase 4 price increase occurs, that investment could reach $4,000 - a 33% profit before public listing. Longer-term projections suggest substantial upside, making Blazpay one of the best crypto coins to buy now and the top crypto presale of 2025.

Price Prediction – Blazpay's 2025 Growth Potential

Analysts anticipate BLAZ tokens could trade between $0.012 and $0.016 after Phase 4, driven by ecosystem adoption, AI-powered utilities, and market confidence. These projections highlight Blazpay as a leading crypto presale for investors targeting significant early returns.

Blazpay Crypto Presale Nears Completion - Join the Next Crypto Success Story

With Phase 3 live and $1M already raised, Blazpay has established itself as one of the best crypto presales of 2025. Blazpay is a fully audited and secure ecosystem, combining AI execution, gamified rewards, multichain capabilities, and unified financial services into a single platform. Its Phase 3 Crypto Presale at $0.009375 positions it as one of the best crypto coins to buy now, giving retail and institutional investors an opportunity to participate in one of the most explosive crypto presales of 2025.

