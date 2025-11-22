Piyush Goyal Experiences World-Class Mobility Tech, Sustainable Agriculture In Israel

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, during his Israel visit, experienced the world-class mobility technology along with witnessing community-driven sustainable agriculture.

After setting in motion the process for free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between the two countries, Goyal also witnessed other innovations that India can implement at scale.

“The autonomous drive by @Mobileye in Jerusalem was a perfect blend of precision & engineering. Exciting times ahead for mobility technology,” said Goyal in an X post, while experiencing autonomous driving on the Jerusalem streets.

Mobileye was founded in 1999 by Professor Amnon Shashua, when he evolved his academic research at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem into a monocular vision system to detect vehicles using only a camera and software algorithms on a processor.

Shashua formed a team with two of his close friends, Ziv Aviram and Norio Ichihashi. In 2017, Mobileye was acquired by Intel. After the acquisition, Aviram retired and Shashua took over the CEO position.

Mobileye has established many industry firsts and pioneered many of the vision-based ADAS functions prevalent today. The company offers a variety of autonomous mobility solutions all alongside its significant ADAS business.

Goyal also had a“wonderful tour of Kibbutz Ramat Rachel" in Jerusalem.

“It was an inspiring glimpse into community-driven innovation, sustainable agriculture, and cooperative living,” the minister said.

He further stated that there is huge potential to leverage the innovation of Israel given that India has talent and skill to implement it at scale

India is looking for a deep partnership with Israel to promote the startup ecosystem for deeptech and high-quality innovations. During his visit to the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in Israel, Goyal said that India aspires to become the startup capital of the world in the years ahead.

The country is looking at a deep partnership with Israel who has one startup for every 1,000 people in their population.

