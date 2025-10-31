Durbar Move: Srinagar Offices Shut, To Reopen In Jammu Nov 3

Civil Secretariat Jammu | File Photo

Srinagar- As part of the recently restored biannual practice known as the Durbar Move, government offices in Srinagar closed on Friday and will reopen in the winter capital, Jammu, on November 3, officials said.

The century-old administrative tradition-under which the civil secretariat and other offices function in Srinagar during summer and shift to Jammu for the winter-was reinstated by the Omar Abdullah government on October 16, after being abolished by the lieutenant governor's administration in 2021.

According to officials, offices in Srinagar observing a five-day work week closed after regular hours on Friday, while those following a six-day schedule will close on Saturday. All departments are set to resume operations in Jammu on Monday, November 3.

Authorities said necessary arrangements have been made for transportation, accommodation, and security of the employees relocating to Jammu to ensure smooth continuation of administrative work.

Meanwhile, the Traffic Department has announced that no movement of goods carriers from Jammu toward Srinagar will be allowed on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate the transition.

