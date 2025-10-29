Dubai Perfect Place For Devils Circuit To Evolve, Says Zaidi

When the sun rose over Dubai's iconic Sevens Stadium on Sunday, few could have predicted the storm of energy that was about to unfold. By mid-morning, thousands of fitness enthusiasts, corporate teams, and families had gathered for an experience unlike anything the UAE had seen before.

The first-ever UAE edition of Asia's toughest obstacle race, the Devils Circuit, transformed the desert venue into a buzzing carnival of adrenaline and thrill. From the moment participants checked in, there was an unmistakable charge in the air - a blend of anticipation, nervous excitement, and pride at being part of something historic.

The Devil's Circuit course was not for the faint-hearted. Runners faced a gauntlet of obstacles designed to test every muscle, nerve, and ounce of willpower - from the Brain Freeze and Sum mit to crawls, ice pits, and even jumps. Yet amid the sweat and mud, what stood out most was the spirit of camaraderie.

Strangers became teammates; friends turned into motivators. Every obstacle conquered brought cheers not just from participants but from hundreds of onlookers who lined the course to witness the spectacle.

As waves of participants crossed the finish line, drenched in mud but glowing with accomplishment, it was clear that the event had struck a deep chord. For many, it was their first obstacle race; for others, a return to the raw joy of movement. But for all, it was a reminder that fitness can be about fun, community, and pushing boundaries - not just personal bests.

For Adnan Adeeb & Zeba Zaidi, the founders of the Devils Circuit, the Dubai debut was more than an international expansion - it was the realisation of a decade-long dream.

“From our very first race in India, we wanted to build something that celebrated resilience and unity,” Zaidi said.“Dubai felt like the natural next step. It's a city that thrives on ambition, diversity, and global energy - the perfect place for the Devils Circuit to evolve.”

Organisers revealed that the Dubai race is just the beginning. Over the next three years, the team behind Devil's Circuit plans to host editions in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other GCC cities, creating a regional circuit that celebrates the spirit of endurance and community.

Equally important is the plan to engage corporates and communities year-round. The introduction of their Corporate Challenge format in Dubai - a shorter, high-intensity obstacle course designed specifically for teams - will allow organisations to foster teamwork, wellness, and leadership through fitness. This format has been a huge success in India, where companies across sectors compete annually for the title of“Fittest Corporate.”

“We see Dubai not just as a venue, but as a base to build a culture,” said Zeba Zaidi, co-founder of Devils Circuit.“We want to collaborate with schools, universities, and companies to make obstacle-based training and functional fitness accessible to everyone. Fitness should be joyful, social, and something you look forward to - not a task you dread.”

Plans are also underway for training programs, pop-up obstacle experiences, and wellness collaborations with gyms and fitness studios across the UAE. By creating touchpoints throughout the year, Devils Circuit hopes to inspire a broader movement around health, grit, and community.