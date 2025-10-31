The Boulder Group Arranges Sale Of Net Leased Amscot Financial Property In Florida

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm completed the sale of a single tenant Amscot located at 7200 Seminole Boulevard in Seminole, Florida for $600,000.

The 2,000 square foot building is located near a major signalized intersection along Seminole Boulevard (38,000 vehicles per day) and Park Boulevard (52,000 vehicles per day). It benefits from the proximity to major retailers including The Home Depot, Burlington, Sprouts, ALDI, Publix, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, and many others. There are more than 206,000 residents living within a five-mile radius. The average household income within the same radius exceeds $116,000. Amscott has successfully operated from this location since 2004 and has executed multiple extensions throughout their tenancy, demonstrating commitment.

Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented both sides in the transaction. The seller was a west coast-based partnership. The buyer was an individual investor.

Amscot is a leading financial services company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Founded in 1989, Amscot operates more than 230 retail locations across the state, providing a wide range of consumer financial products including check cashing, money orders, bill payment, payday advances, wire transfers, and prepaid debit cards. The company serves millions of customers annually and is recognized as one of Florida's largest non-bank financial service providers.

“Amscot has executed multiple lease extensions throughout their tenancy, demonstrating commitment to the site,” said Randy Blankstein, President of The Boulder Group. Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group, added,“The market for lower price point net leased properties in Florida is tremendous. We received over ten offers to purchase the property.”

About The Boulder Group

The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high-net-worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of over $9 billion of single tenant net lease real estate transactions. From 2013-2024, the firm was ranked in the top 10 companies in the nation for single tenant retail transactions by both Real Capital Analytics and CoStar. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago and has an office in Denver.

