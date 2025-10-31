Humanoid Global Announces Advertising Agreements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --” or the“”), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to announce it has entered into an advertising agreement (the“Advertising Agreement”) with Gold Standard Media, LLC (“GSM”) to provide, among other things, landing pages, digital marketing, email marketing, and influencer marketing. The Advertising Agreement has a term of 12 months that will begin on October 31, 2025, and the Company will pay GSM a total US$400,000. Either party has the right to terminate this to Advertising Agreement at any time. GSM has a business address located at 723 W University Avenue, Georgetown, TX 78626 and its principal Kenneth Ameduri can be contacted at +1 512-843-1723 or.... GSM and its principals are arm's length from the Company.

The Company also announces that it has extended its agreement with Investor Insights Systems Inc. (“Investor Insights”), previously announced July 31, 2025, for a term of three months, to provide digital marketing services, including digital content creation, distribution, search engine marketing (SEM), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising and market awareness campaigns. Investor Insights will receive an additional fee of US$300,000 plus GST/HST, payable upfront, in consideration for services to be provided through the term of the engagement. To the Company's knowledge, neither Investor Insights nor its principals have any further interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. The Company is at arms-length from Investor Insights. Services provided by Investor Insights will be overseen by Mac Foster and he can be reached at 179 Shaw St. Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Tel: (647) 302-3382, Email:...

During the fiscal year, the Company has also realized gross proceeds of $74,425 from the sale of certain investments, and a number of previously issued warrants were exercised, providing $420,000 in additional cash proceeds to the Company.

About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (CSE:ROBO, FWB:0XM1, OTCQB:RBOHF ) (“Humanoid Global” or the“Company”) is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.

