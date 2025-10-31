403
International Institute Of Los Angeles Condemns Record-Low Refugee Admissions Cap That Favors White South Africans
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The White House today announced that the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 refugee admissions goal will be capped at 7,500, marking the lowest ceiling in the history of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) - at a time when more than 2.5 million refugees worldwide are in urgent need of resettlement.
The Administration reportedly issued this decision without the legally required consultation with Congress or submission of the mandated Report to Congress, as required by the Refugee Act of 1980.
“The United States has long been a global leader in refugee resettlement - a commitment that has strengthened our communities and our economy,” said Cambria Tortorelli, President and CEO of the International Institute of Los Angeles (IILA).“This retreat from our humanitarian obligations diminishes our nation's moral leadership and leaves thousands of vulnerable families without hope.”
Of even greater concern, the White House indicated that refugee admissions will be“primarily allocated among Afrikaners from South Africa pursuant to Executive Order 14204, and other victims of illegal or unjust discrimination in their homelands.”
U.S. law defines a refugee as a person forced to flee their country due to persecution, war, or violence and who has a well-founded fear of persecution based on race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group. Discrimination alone has never constituted grounds for refugee status under U.S. or international law. Afrikaners have never been recognized as refugees by any U.S. or international agency.
Meanwhile, approximately 120,000 refugees who have already completed extensive interviews, background checks, and security clearances remain stranded in the USRAP pipeline. Many are survivors of torture, imprisonment, and war who have waited years for resettlement - only to be left behind once again.
“The sad truth is that this Administration is abandoning those who meet every legal and humanitarian criterion for refugee protection,” said Tortorelli.“America's promise to be a safe haven for the persecuted has been sacrificed for politics.”
IILA calls on Congress to demand compliance with U.S. law, restore a robust refugee admissions ceiling that reflects America's humanitarian values, and ensure that the United States once again leads by example in protecting the world's most vulnerable people.
About the International Institute of Los Angeles:
Founded in 1914, the International Institute of Los Angeles provides transformative services to refugees, immigrants, and low-income families throughout Southern California. From refugee resettlement to workforce development, IILA is dedicated to promoting self-sufficiency, strengthening resiliency, and honoring cultural identities to help newcomers achieve self-sufficiency and belonging in their new communities.
Find out more at
