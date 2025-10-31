Wild Shots Ignites Viewers On The American Stories Network

MENAFN - GetNews)



Following its October 14 premiere, the hit new shooting series keeps audiences locked in with history, marksmanship, and modern firepower.

After an explosive premiere on October 14, Wild Shots continues to captivate audiences on the American Stories Network (ASN). Blending history, marksmanship, and modern firepower, the series-co-created and hosted by Tim Harmsen, of the popular Military Arms Channel-has quickly become a standout on ASN's Tactical Tuesday lineup.

From iconic firearms to jaw-dropping trick shots, Wild Shots explores the art and science of precision shooting through a uniquely American lens. The debut season follows Harmsen on a 30-day journey across the Eastern United States, where he visits legendary battlegrounds, examines historic weapons, and tests cutting-edge gear. Along the way, he teams up with top firearms experts and influencers to attempt extreme precision shots and high-skill challenges few would dare to try.

“Wild Shots is about more than shooting - it's about the art, history, and sheer thrill of pushing human skill to the absolute edge,” said Tim Harmsen, the show's co-creator and host.“From historic firearms to modern platforms, we're showing audiences what's possible when passion meets precision.”

“This show embodies everything our company stands for - authentic, adrenaline-filled storytelling with an American heartbeat,” said Bob Cefail, CEO of American Stories Entertainment, producer and showrunner of the series.“Wild Shots captures the spirit of competition and craftsmanship that defines the American experience.”

Watch Wild Shots on ASN

Tuesdays at 9PM Eastern & Pacific (Tactical Tuesday)

Wednesdays at 10PM Eastern & Pacific

Saturdays at 9PM Eastern & Pacific

Sundays at 8PM Eastern & Pacific

Visit AmericanStories/Watch for more places to watch.

Part of the Great American Giveaway

As part of the year-long Great American Giveaway, fans can vote for their favorite Wild Shot of the season to help crown the first-ever Wildest Shot Champion. Every vote also counts as an entry to win an all-expenses-paid luxury vacation for two from Aggressor Adventures, one of the world's leading providers of exotic travel and adventure experiences.

Vote and enter now at: AmericanStories/Win

About American Stories Entertainment

American Stories Entertainment (ASE) delivers bold, authentic, and inspiring unscripted series that celebrate the heart of America. From survival and sports to entrepreneurship and outdoor adventure, ASE content is designed for passionate niche audiences and distributed across a fast-growing ecosystem of platforms.

The American Stories Network (ASN) is available on leading FAST and digital platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android, and the web, with additional carriage on major cable and broadcast outlets such as Pursuit Channel, Game+ (Canada), Local Now, The Grio, Sports, STIRR, Sling Freestream, and more.

