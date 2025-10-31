Anzania Carter Joins Georgia Department Of Administrative Services As Return-To-Work Contractor

MENAFN - GetNews)The Georgia Department of Administrative Services (DOAS) has welcomed Anzania Carter, MS, as a Return-to-Work Contractor, supporting statewide employee recovery and reintegration initiatives as part of the Governor's Return-to-Work Initiative Task Force. Carter officially joined the DOAS Return-to-Work initiative in September 2025.

Carter brings extensive experience in rehabilitation counseling and workforce reintegration. In her current role, she collaborates with employers, adjusters, and healthcare providers to design and implement effective return-to-work strategies that promote safe transitions, employee well-being, and organizational success across Georgia's public workforce.

“I'm honored to contribute to Georgia's mission of fostering supportive, sustainable return-to-work solutions that help employees rebuild confidence and purpose,” said Carter.

Carter earned both a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration and a Master of Science in Rehabilitation Counseling from San Diego State University, where she developed her passion for workforce recovery and vocational rehabilitation.

Learn more about Anzania Carter's professional background and ongoing work at about/anzaniacarter.