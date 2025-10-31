Author S.E.T. Releases New Dark Fantasy Grand Challenge Book 1: Strength

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Grand Challenge – Book 1: Strength by Author s.e.t."From the author of Osea: An Isarine Story comes a new adventure into the sprawling, dark fantasy world of Isarine: Grand Challenge – Book 1: Strength (ISBN: 9798218841225). The first entry in a dark fantasy trilogy, Grand Challenge explores the meaning of strength, loyalty, and truth in the fractured, post-war kingdom of Aleksaria.

Strength Tested, Truth Shattered - A Bold New Queer Fantasy Emerges

Shilana of Marshe, a devoted student of the Aleksanne Academy, dreams of joining the prestigious King's Circle. Under the mentorship of her hero, Keidal, she trains for the Grand Tourney-a brutal contest designed to forge warriors of renown. But when the malevolent forces of Obsidian Bloom rise, Ana's world begins to unravel. What begins as a test of skill becomes a battle for her soul as she confronts the betrayal of her own beliefs and the collapse of the systems she once swore to defend.

A meditation on conviction and the courage to redefine one's ideals, Grand Challenge – Book 1: Strength invites readers into a morally gray realm where power is both weapon and curse-and loyalty might demand the ultimate sacrifice.

About the Author

Known for her strong character-driven writing and imaginative world-building, s.e.t. is a U.S. Pacific Northwest–based queer author obsessed with storytelling that blends fantasy and emotion in equal measure. She draws inspiration from narrative-driven video games such as Final Fantasy and Gone Home, infusing her writing with fast-paced realism, clean exposition, and deeply human characters. Her debut novel, Osea, introduced readers to the hostile world of Isarine in 2024.

Unless otherwise noted, every piece of writing, music, or art from s.e.t. is crafted by hand-without the use of AI.

Grand Challenge – Book 1: Strength is available for pre-order now with a release date of November 22, 2025, through Sophie Industries and online retailers including Amazon.