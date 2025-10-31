Ecuadorian Rainforest Wraps A Successful Supplyside Global 2025 Sets Sights On Food Ingredients Europe

Clifton, NJ - Oct 31, 2025 - Ecuadorian Rainforest, LLC reports a strong showing at SupplySide Global 2025, highlighting steady engagement from formulators and procurement teams focused on clean-label and plant-based ingredient innovation.

“The event underscored where our industry is headed,” said Steve Siegel, Co-President of Ecuadorian Rainforest.“Buyers are seeking authentic, traceable botanicals backed by data and documentation. We're seeing more emphasis on sourcing transparency, formulation-ready formats, and sustainable supply alignment-areas that have long been part of our core offering.”

Across the show floor, trends pointed toward AI-driven formulation tools, natural colorants, and next-generation botanical extracts-a continuation of global movements identified throughout the 2025 trade cycle. Ecuadorian Rainforest's featured ingredients attracted attention for their versatility across beverage, supplement, and functional food applications.

Following SupplySide Global, the company announced its next international appearance at Food Ingredients Europe (FiE), taking place December 2–4, 2025, in Paris, France, where Ecuadorian Rainforest will exhibit within the U.S. Organic Pavilion.

“Europe continues to be a critical market for sustainable botanical sourcing,” Siegel added.“Our focus remains on providing manufacturers with consistent, documentation-ready materials that meet both regulatory and consumer expectations.”

Ecuadorian Rainforest will showcase a curated range of bulk botanicals and extracts optimized for beverage, supplement, and functional food manufacturers at FiE 2025.

