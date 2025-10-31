Boston Web Group Celebrates 15 Years Of Innovation With New Products, Expanded Team, And AI-Powered Human-Backed Services

MENAFN - GetNews)Boston Web Group, a leader in digital marketing and web development since 2009, proudly marks its 15th anniversary this November. Founded on the principle of delivering measurable results through clever strategy and creative execution, the company is celebrating this milestone by expanding its offerings, and team.

With offices located in Boston, Wakefield, Arlington and Wareham, Boston Web Group continues to empower local and national businesses with forward-thinking digital solutions. The agency is introducing a new series of enhanced services designed to help clients strengthen their visibility across Google and leverage emerging AI technologies to drive growth. These advancements include AI-powered SEO tools, automated marketing workflows, and intelligent content generation systems-all focused on improving ROI and simplifying the digital experience for clients. They've become renowned for SEO, wordpress web design, and managed hosting.

As part of this expansion, Boston Web Group has welcomed new talent to its creative and technical teams, adding marketing strategists, designers, and developers who share the company's passion for innovation and results. The agency is also actively seeking thought leaders, creative individuals, and marketing professionals who align with its ethos of strategic thinking, craftsmanship, and measurable success.

“Our growth is fueled by creativity and a genuine desire to help businesses succeed,” said Anthony DeMarco.“Fifteen years in, we're just getting started - continuing to evolve alongside technology, embracing AI, helping businesses expand and setting higher standards for what great digital marketing looks like.”

